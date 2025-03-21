Cato Memorial Scholarships Awarded to Indiana Student-Athletes

Twelve standout Indiana high school senior student-athletes have been selected to receive the 2025 IHSAA/C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships, recognizing their excellence in academics, athletics, and community leadership.

Among the honorees are Claire Hack of Jennings County and Makena Cruse of Greenwood Community, both of whom have excelled on and off the field.

Each recipient will receive a $2,500 scholarship and will be honored at the IHSAA Foundation Impact Awards at the Indianapolis Colts Complex on April 17.

The awards recognize student-athletes who exemplify sportsmanship, leadership, and academic achievement, with winners selected from over 150 applicants statewide.

In addition to the Cato Scholarships, the IHSAA Foundation will also honor student-athletes overcoming adversity with the Brady Comeback Award, as well as recognize graduating members of the Student Advisory Committee.

This program continues to highlight the best and brightest in Indiana high school sports, ensuring that student-athletes are supported in their future endeavors.