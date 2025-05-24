Casey Irsay Foyt to Wave the Green Flag in Tribute to Her Father at Indy 500

The legacy of late Colts owner Jim Irsay will be honored in grand fashion at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, as his daughter Casey Irsay Foyt has been named the honorary starter for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Casey, who shares ownership responsibilities of the Indianapolis Colts with her sisters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, will wave the green flag to officially start the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The tribute comes just days after the passing of Jim Irsay, a towering figure in Indiana sports and philanthropy, who died Wednesday at the age of 65.

Officials from IMS and the Colts called the moment both symbolic and deeply meaningful. Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said, “Indianapolis wouldn’t be what it is today without Jim’s transformative impact on sports, culture, and community.”

Casey Irsay Foyt, who lives in Carmel with her husband—former Indy 500 driver Anthony Foyt IV—and their five children, has long been involved with both the NFL and local charitable efforts. Her role in the ceremonial start adds a powerful layer of emotion and Indiana pride to Sunday’s sold-out race.