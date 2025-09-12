Cardiac Jets: Mann’s 76′ winner completes comeback classic

Hauser 4, Triton Central 3 — Boys Soccer

HOPE — Strap in for a full-throttle flyby. The Jets (7-2) led 1-0 on Camden Grimes (5′; header off Nick Mann long throw), then traded blows until halftime at 3-3: Mann through-ball finish (28′, from Landon Pendleton) and Phillipe Douce equalizer (38′) after Mann rattled the bar. The second half was all grit and ground covered until Koleson Gerenetz slipped Mann in for the 76′ winner. Between the posts, Austin Sanders logged three first-half saves; rookie keeper Luke Raisor handled late duties with defender Tony Ernest adding a crucial stop. Jets outshot the Tigers 16-15 (8-7 on frame) and keep climbing toward a landmark season.