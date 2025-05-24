Carb Day Festivities Fire Up the Fun Ahead of Sunday’s 500

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is buzzing with energy as fans pour in for Carb Day, the final full day of festivities before Sunday’s 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Among the highlights is the return of the Wienie 500, a light-hearted race featuring Oscar Mayer Wienermobile mascots. This whimsical event brings laughter and photo ops, balancing the day’s serious tone with fun for all ages.

On pit lane, the competition was fierce in the Oscar Mayer Pit Stop Challenge, where elite INDYCAR pit crews tested their speed and precision in live head-to-head duels. Team Penske’s No. 2 crew ultimately took the crown, completing four-tire changes and fueling simulations with jaw-dropping efficiency.

The track also saw its final high-speed practice session, giving teams one last opportunity to dial in setups and analyze race-day strategy. Vendors, live music, fan interaction zones, and race-themed concessions filled the infield and plazas as fans soaked in the Carb Day tradition.

With sunshine and speed setting the tone, Carb Day once again revved up the engines—literally and figuratively—for what promises to be a historic Sunday at the Brickyard.