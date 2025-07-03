Cannon Fires Again: McIntosh Blasts from 19th to Win BC39

At the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cannon McIntosh launched a dirt-slinging masterpiece, storming from 19th to Victory Lane and becoming the first-ever two-time BC39 champion. The Oklahoma wheelman lived up to his name, firing through the field and dodging chaos in a race that looked more like a demolition derby at times.

McIntosh’s path to the checkered flag wasn’t smooth sailing. Earlier in the night, he found himself upside down in a qualifying heat and had to dig deep just to win the semi and sneak into the main event. From there, he stayed patient in the first half, letting the leaders duke it out before charging through the field.

A late tangle between frontrunners cracked the door open, and McIntosh barreled through, sliding into the lead with two to go and pulling away to seal the win. His team even swept the podium — a clean sweep of the clay!

In the Junior Sprint Invitational, Bryton Buoy rode the cushion all night, leading every lap to take the crown while Levi Ballard came charging but ran out of laps. Fans packed into Turn 3 got their money’s worth and then some, and the dirt racing calendar now shifts to July 24, when USAC Sprint Cars roar into IMS during Indiana Sprint Week.