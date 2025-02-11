Caitlin Clark Enthusiastic About Fever’s Offseason Moves

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is buzzing with excitement following a transformative offseason for the franchise. The Fever added championship-caliber talent in DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, moves Clark believes will elevate the team to new heights.

Clark, who became the face of the team during her record-breaking rookie season, is confident these seasoned veterans will bring invaluable leadership to complement the dynamic talents of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. With the Fever coming off a breakthrough postseason appearance, Clark sees 2025 as a year filled with promise. “The Fever are building something special,” Clark emphasized, as the franchise looks poised for a deep playoff run.