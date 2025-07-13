Caitlin and the Fever Break Records with the First Half Against Dallas

Halftime in Indianapolis At the Gainbridge Fieldhouse comes with a big sigh of relief as the Indiana Fever seem to have found their identity. It started Friday night in the third quarter of the game as the Fever gained some separation for the team that lads them in their conference by two games, the Atlanta Dream. The Fever went on to win, and behind some incredible momentum, their offensive explosiveness and their defensive dominance the fun continues.

Indiana set a franchise record for most points in a half with 64 today in the first half and have scored 123 points in their last 40 mins of basketball.

Caitlin Clark has 10 points, 7 assists, 1 rebound on 3 of 8 shooting. Paige Bueckers has 10 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds in their first regular season head to head matchup. When the two teams met in Dallas earlier in the season, Caitlin was sidelined with an injury.

Kelsey Mitchell, and Natasha Howard, both lead all scorers with 13 each. Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham have 9 pts each in a balanced offense that’s on fire in Indy shooting 64% and getting back to their identity they’ve been missing.

The second half is coming up and we will have more from Indy as the Fever lead the Wings 64-42 at the half!