Bulldogs Rally to Overcome New Albany

Over at Columbus North, the Bulldogs exhibited determination and teamwork, rallying from an initial set deficit to secure a four-set victory over New Albany: 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.​

The balanced offensive and defensive effort was led by Leo Iorio, who amassed 15 kills and an impressive 26 digs. Setter Kota Kondo orchestrated the offense with precision, recording 23 assists and adding five aces to his tally. Defensively, Anyu Gong was formidable at the net, registering five blocks to stifle the opposition’s attacks.​

This hard-fought win improves North’s record to 4-7, reflecting their continuous development and ability to perform under pressure.​