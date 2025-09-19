Bulldogs hold off late Olympian charge

VOLLEYBALL — New Albany 3, Columbus East 1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14)

The Columbus East Olympians answered a first-set setback with a composed second set, but visiting New Albany Bulldogs wrestled momentum back in sets three and four. Payten Osborn kept the setters’ baton humming with 17 assists and three aces, Chloe Gill reached double-digit kills, and Krea Martin vacuumed 24 digs. Up front, Anika Jenkins and Lilah Klei added timely blocks, while Shelby Sharp supplemented the distribution.

East (10-12, 3-2 HHC) stays very much in the league picture; the serve-receive strides and extended rallies from this one should travel into the next conference bouts.