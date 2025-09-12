Bulldogs batten down: Batesville blanks Olympians on the courts

Batesville 5, Columbus East 0 — Boys Tennis

BATESVILLE — Batesville’s bite matched its bark in a straight-sets sweep. East’s Kai Bergmann battled through heavy topspin at No. 1 singles before falling 6-2, 6-0, and Trevor Ernst’s counterpunching at No. 2 couldn’t crack a 6-0, 6-2 result. Landon Redelman forced long exchanges at No. 3 but dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision. The Olympians (4-11) put their best doubles pressure in spurts—Michael Reed/Micah Wettschurack and Carson Hartsook/Cooper Harry—yet both flights finished 6-0, 6-1. Chalk it up as high-level reps against a ranked hound pack.