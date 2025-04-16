Bulldog Boys and Girls Run Wild at Home Meet

Columbus North Track and Field flexed its depth and dominance during Tuesday night’s home tri-meet against Seymour and Brown County, with both the boys and girls squads cruising to runaway victories. The boys racked up 99 points while the girls tallied 123.5, both winning by wide margins.

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS:

In the sprints, senior Matt Burge took 2nd in both the 100m (10.88) and 200m (23.51). Freshman Gideon Roukas finished 5th in the 100m (11.43) and 6th in the 200m (24.62). Senior Ben Stevens added valuable points with a 4th place in the 200m (23.82) and a 2nd place in the 400m (52.65). Junior Aiden Hayes finished 3rd in the 400m (55.60) while Colin Amini took 4th (55.98).

Distance events were Bulldog territory. Junior Jace Works dominated the 800m in 1:56.74, with Draven Martinez and Evan Bense finishing 2nd (2:04.48) and 3rd (2:04.53) respectively. In the 1600m, Martinez took gold in 4:36.71, followed closely by Neal White (4:37.09) and Denton Sluder (4:37.65). Columbus North swept the top three spots in the 3200m behind Graham Pumphrey (9:34.56), Justin Reckers (9:35.66), and Joseph Day (9:48.33).

The hurdles also belonged to North. Senior Owen Russell claimed both events, clocking 15.00 in the 110m hurdles and 42.43 in the 300m hurdles. Senior Sam Brown backed him up with a 2nd in the 110m (16.28) and 3rd in the 300m (45.19).

In relays, the Bulldogs took 1st in the 4×800 (8:15.72) with Bense, Works, White, and Logan Vanzant. They also earned 2nd in both the 4×100 (46.47) and 4×400 (3:33.81) with strong anchor legs from Matt Burge and Denton Sluder.

In the field events, sophomore Tucker Tower led the way, winning the high jump (5’6″) and long jump (20’0″). In pole vault, Ethan Lovell tied for 1st at 9’0”. The throwing group piled on points: Bryce Harriman took 2nd in shot put (43’1″), Koleton Sinnock and Braeden Farrell went 3-4, and Santi DeLuna grabbed 2nd in discus (128’1″), followed by Gary Streeval (108’7″) and Gabe Marsh (99’0″).

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS:

The Lady Bulldogs lit up the track and field, winning 13 events on the night. Senior Addie Hutcheson led the sprint group with wins in the 100m (12.68) and 200m (26.39), while sophomore teammate Sydney Cooper took 2nd in the 100m (13.04) and 3rd in the 200m (27.09). In the 400m, junior Kate Harris crossed the line first in 1:02.32.

The distance crew was equally impressive. Freshman sensation Eliza DePrez won the 800m (2:27.94) and 1600m (5:33.17), while senior Lucy Parsons captured the 3200m title (12:10.36) with teammate Ava Carr finishing close behind in 2nd (12:28.45).

In the hurdles, junior Ellie Tressler dominated the 100m hurdles (17.21) and sophomore Katie Landry finished 2nd in the 300m hurdles (51.80).

The Lady Bulldogs swept all three relays—winning the 4×100 (52.34), 4×400 (4:18.70), and 4×800 (10:28.61)—showcasing strong handoffs and anchor legs across the board.

In the field events, senior Ella Anderson cleared 5’0” to win the high jump, and junior Mia Hudson earned top honors in long jump at 15’8”. Sophomore Molly Gray placed 1st in pole vault at 8’6”, and the Bulldogs went 1-2 in shot put with senior Emma Sellers throwing 33’7” and junior Brynn Lawson right behind at 32’4”.

Next up: Columbus North heads to the weekend invitational with momentum and depth on full display.