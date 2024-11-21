Bull Frogs Make Early Waves Despite Loss to Bloomington South

The Columbus North girls swim team hit the water earlier than usual this season, kicking off their campaign with a tough 138-47 loss to Bloomington South. Despite the overall team setback, several swimmers delivered impressive performances, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season.

Sophomore standout Mridula Muthukumaran showcased her skills with a win in the 100-meter butterfly, clocking a time of 1:03.45, and a strong second-place finish in the 200 individual medley at 2:19.04. She also joined teammates Cora Tregoning, Sanaa Kulkarni, and Brooklyn Pendleton to secure second place in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Other notable performances included Pendleton’s third-place finish in the 50 freestyle and Kulkarni’s effort in the 100 butterfly. Tregoning rounded out the night with a third-place finish in the grueling 500 freestyle.

The Bull Frogs will look to build on this early meet as the girls continue their schedule and the boys prepare to dive into their season next week against Franklin.