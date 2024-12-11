Bull Frogs Dive into Strong Performances at Whiteland

Columbus North’s boys and girls swim teams made a splash in their tri-meet at Whiteland, both finishing second in competitive fields.

The boys team, led by double-winner Diego Cotero Tapia, made waves with first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:55.59) and the 100 butterfly (55.17). Dagan Kleffman added to the Bull Frogs’ points with a win in diving, scoring 181.90. Aarush Mahato kept the pressure on with second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.

On the girls’ side, Mridula Muthukumaran showed her stroke dominance, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:02.45 and taking second in the 200 IM. Long-distance specialist Cora Tregoning claimed victory in the 500 freestyle, helping the Bull Frogs stay competitive.

While Center Grove took the top spot in both meets, North’s swimmers proved they’re ready to stay in the fast lane this season.