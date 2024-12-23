Bull Frogs and Olympians Make Splashes in the Pool

Columbus North swimmers swept Bedford North Lawrence, with standout performances from Diego Cotero Tapia (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Max Andrews (200 and 500 freestyle). For the girls, Mridula Muthukumaran won the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle, while Kristin Waite shined in diving.

Columbus East swimmers split with New Albany. The boys earned a commanding 114-48 win, led by Todd Hundley (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Josh Pendleton (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke). Connelly Furnish led the girls with victories in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.