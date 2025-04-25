Bull Dogs Volley Past Artesians in Sweeping Fashion

Columbus North’s boys volleyball squad swept Martinsville in convincing fashion Thursday night, cruising to victory with set scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-17. With starting setter Kota Kondo sidelined by an ankle injury, junior Ramu Alagappan stepped up in a big way, seamlessly taking over the offense with an impressive 36 assists.

Leo Iorio was a dominant presence at the net, leading the Bull Dogs with 11 kills and four aces. Juan Jose Salcedo Calderon fortified North’s defense with four crucial blocks, and Yoki Murabayashi anchored the back row with eight digs. Additionally, Yuta Kondo and Noah Dornfeld contributed significantly with a combined 18 kills.

The team’s synergy and energy were evident as North built substantial leads in each set, showcasing considerable improvement since the season’s start. The victory provided a confidence boost for the Bull Dogs, who aim to carry their winning momentum into upcoming matches.