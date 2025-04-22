Bull Dogs Unleash Late-Inning Bite in Rivalry Win Over East

For five innings, the Olympians were in control. But in one explosive sixth inning, the Bull Dogs barked—and then bit—scoring 11 runs to top Columbus East 12-4 in Monday night’s rivalry softball showdown at the Olympian Softball Complex.

Columbus North sent 17 batters to the plate in the sixth, tallying 12 hits and three home runs in the game. Bailee Scruggs, who also went the distance in the circle with six strikeouts, got things started with a solo blast. Payton Morris added a two-run shot, and Lily Retz brought the house down with a three-run homer in her second at-bat of the inning.

All nine North starters recorded a hit in the game. Morris finished 3-for-4, Retz drove in four, and Summer Williams added three RBIs on a 2-for-4 day. East was led by Lola Watkins, who went 2-for-4 and threw out a runner at home. The Olympians drop to 4-3, while the Bull Dogs even their record at 4-4.

Our Hoosier Sporting Goods Players of the Game: Lola Watkins for Columbus East and Bailee Scruggs for Columbus North.