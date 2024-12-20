Bull Dogs Unleash Early Fury in Rivalry Victory Over Olympians

Columbus North girls’ basketball wasted no time asserting dominance in their crosstown rivalry against Columbus East, claiming a commanding 62-33 victory Thursday night. The Bull Dogs came out barking from the tip-off, unleashing a ferocious 19-0 run in the first quarter that left the Olympians scrambling to keep pace.

Sophomore guards Kaylie Harmon and Avery Johnson brought the heat early, each sinking a pair of three-pointers in the opening minutes to give North a 22-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bull Dogs’ full-court press proved too much for the rebuilding Olympians, forcing 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes alone.

While North’s offense flowed like a fast break, their defense was equally relentless. Paige Terry dominated the boards with seven rebounds, while Harmon led the scoring charge with 17 points. Johnson added 15 points, and Ava Wilson chipped in 10. The Bull Dogs’ precision shooting from beyond the arc was the dagger, with nine three-pointers landing in total.

For Columbus East, Kimberly Carothers was a bright light in a tough outing. She led the Olympians with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Ella Anthis contributed eight points and four boards. Despite the loss, East showed resilience in the second half, outscoring North in the third quarter and finding a rhythm that will serve them well in the upcoming Hauser Holiday Tournament.

North’s victory avenges last year’s overtime loss to East and pushes their record to 11-1, while the Olympians continue to rebuild at 0-9. Both teams head into holiday tournaments next week, with North taking on Bedford North Lawrence at Scottsburg and East opening against Southwestern (Hanover) in Hope. Rivalry aside, the future is bright for both squads as they gear up for a competitive stretch of basketball.