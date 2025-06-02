Bull Dogs Unified Track Team Takes Seventh at Regional

Franklin Regional – Unified Track Recap

Columbus North’s Unified track team gave a spirited showing at Saturday’s regional in Franklin, finishing seventh overall with 90 points—just six shy of the final state-qualifying team slot.

Noah Corney and Noah Marsh went 1-2 in their 400-meter heat, while Quinn Roggow won the opening 400 section. Nathan Arnold placed second in his 100-meter section, and Seth McCauley soared to third in the top flight of long jump. North’s 4×100 relay teams also showed promise, placing second and third in their respective flights.