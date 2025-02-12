Bull Dogs Tumble to Victory

The Columbus North gymnastics team delivered a near-flawless performance, defeating Roncalli 105.175 to 97.975. Freshman Hayden Harper led the way, winning three of four events and securing the all-around title with a stellar score of 36.050.

The Bull Dogs’ depth was on full display as Hannah Perry added a win on the floor and Emerson Chambers and Ellie McIntier stepped up with key routines. Despite some challenges from veteran gymnast Reese Euler, North’s team effort proved too strong. The Bull Dogs are primed for a successful postseason run.