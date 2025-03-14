Bull Dogs Track & Field Makes a Strong Statement in Bloomington

The Columbus North Track & Field team turned heads in their latest Indoor Series meet at Indiana University, with two freshmen etching their names in program history.

Joseph Day shattered the Bull Dogs’ freshman record in the 3200m, clocking a 9:46.43 to place 4th overall.

Emma Haston tied the school’s freshman high jump record, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches to secure 3rd place.

Other top performers included:

Girls: Gabby Revell (2nd in Shot Put), Lily Miller (6th in 60m Hurdles), 4x200m relay (5th place)

Boys: Garrett Perfetto (9th in 1600m), Tucker Tower (9th in High Jump), 4x800m relay (9th place)

Columbus North now prepares for their final qualifier at UIndy on Friday, with hopes of securing spots in the Hoosier State Relays on March 29.