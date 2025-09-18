Bull Dogs’ Tennis Streak Ends Against Panthers

The Columbus North boys tennis team entered Wednesday with hopes of keeping their Conference Indiana dominance intact. But No. 10 Bloomington South had other plans, snapping the Bull Dogs’ run with a 3-2 decision.

The Panthers pounced early, claiming straight-set wins at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, and No. 1 doubles. North didn’t go down without a fight—Luka Devidze and Jaishil Padmanabhan rallied for a win at No. 2 doubles, and freshman Alek Devidze earned a strong victory at No. 1 singles.

The setback drops the Bull Dogs to 7-4 and 2-2 in the conference, but this program continues to show plenty of bark and bite. With the postseason on the horizon, don’t count these Dogs out.