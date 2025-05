Columbus North Track and Field capped off the regular season with a sweep of Franklin. The boys posted an 86-46 win while the girls raced to an 84-48 victory. Standouts included Owen Russell (110 and 300 hurdles), Jace Works (1,600 and 800), and Sydni Schiefer (shot put). Relay teams also delivered solid performances as the Bull Dogs fine-tune ahead of sectionals.