Bull Dogs “Serve” Up a State Spot

The Columbus North boys tennis team is heading to state after a dominant 4-1 victory over Cathedral in Saturday’s semistate showdown. The Bull Dogs, led by Parth Shah’s near-flawless performance at No. 2 singles, kept their momentum strong. Shah’s aggressive style overwhelmed his opponent, and No. 1 singles player Hank Lin brought his usual consistency to secure another win. Meanwhile, the doubles teams of Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse, as well as Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman, fought through tough matches to come out victorious.

With the semistate title in hand, North now eyes Friday’s quarterfinal clash against South Bend St. Joseph at North Central. The Bull Dogs are looking to smash their way to the state semifinals and continue their impressive run.