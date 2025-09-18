Bull Dogs See Streak Snapped by Wildcats

The Columbus North Bull Dogs had been on a roll with a 10-match unbeaten streak, but on Wednesday night the bite didn’t quite match the bark in Indianapolis. Facing off with Class 3A No. 18 Lawrence North, the Bull Dogs—ranked No. 19—fell 7-1 in a tough girls soccer clash.

The Wildcats set the tone early with a pair of first-half strikes and padded their lead to 4-0 before Lexi Roukas broke through in the 51st minute to put North on the board. The goal was a bright spot for a team that has been all bark and plenty of bite this fall, now sitting at 9-2-1. With plenty of season left, the Bull Dogs are sure to keep their tails wagging as they regroup for their next test.