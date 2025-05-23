Bull Dogs Run Wild at Sectional, Snap Title Drought

Columbus North made a major statement on its home track Thursday night, storming to its first boys track and field sectional title since 2018 with a dominant showing from top to bottom. The Bull Dogs posted 163.5 points, outperforming projections and blowing past the competition. Senior Owen Russell led the charge with wins in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and anchored the victorious 4×400 relay squad.

North’s relay teams swept the board, capturing the 4×800, 4×100, and 4×400 titles. Jace Works brought home gold in the 800, while Graham Pumphrey and Jonny Klaus went 2-3 in the 1600. In the throws, Gary Streeval delivered a clutch surprise victory in the discus. Neal White and Denton Sluder followed Jennings County’s Kraedyn Young in the 3200 as the Bull Dogs earned multiple top-three finishes across all disciplines.