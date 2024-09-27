Bull Dogs Ready to Bounce Back

Boys Soccer: Bull Dogs Nipped by Bloomington South

The Columbus North Bull Dogs boys soccer team faced a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against Bloomington South in the Conference Indiana championship. The Panthers pounced early, scoring in the 4th minute, and despite North’s 14 shots, they just couldn’t find the equalizer. Keeper JJ Salcedo made 4 crucial saves, while Bryan Rodriguez added a non-keeper save. The Bull Dogs are hungry for redemption as they prepare for their cross-town rivalry match against Columbus East on Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 PM. Will the Bull Dogs bite back?

Boys Tennis: Bull Dogs Serve Up a Conference Title

The Columbus North boys tennis team served their way to another Conference Indiana title, defeating Bloomington North 4-1. Hank Lin led the charge with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Parth Shah followed up with a win at No. 2 singles, while the doubles teams of Yoki Murabayashi and Vince Sasse and Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman secured the victory with strong performances. The Bull Dogs, now 15-1, are barking with confidence as they prepare to face Evansville Memorial on Saturday, September 28, at 10:00 AM.

Volleyball: North Spikes Greenwood in Straight Sets

The Columbus North volleyball team made quick work of Greenwood, winning in straight sets: 26-24, 25-15, 25-10. Kennedy Horn and Karen Dutro led the way with 10 kills each, spiking their way to victory. Holly Evans and Lexi Denny served up 12 and 14 assists, respectively, while Lucy Wilson added 4 aces to keep the energy flowing. The Bull Dogs now shift their focus to the Heritage Days Classic Tournament on Saturday. Can they keep the momentum rolling?

Cross-Country: Bull Dogs Set to Run Wild in Conference Indiana Meet

The Columbus North cross-country teams are gearing up for the Conference Indiana Meet in Bloomington on Saturday, September 28. The Bull Dogs have been running on all cylinders this season, and they’ll be looking to outrun the competition and claim the top spots in the meet.