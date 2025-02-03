Bull Dogs Rally for a Weekend to Remember

The Columbus North Bull Dogs showed their resilience in two thrilling victories over the weekend, proving once again why they are a force to be reckoned with.

On Friday, North shook off a slow start against Southport, taking control in the second half and rolling to a 75-50 victory. Caleb Ferguson was electric, leading all scorers with 23 points, while Max Coomes provided the spark from deep, knocking down key three-pointers to help turn the tide. The Bull Dogs clamped down defensively and capitalized on Southport’s mistakes, including a series of technical fouls in the fourth quarter that helped them seal the win in dominant fashion.

Saturday’s game, however, was a comeback for the ages. Trailing by 12 with under three minutes to play at Whiteland, North turned up the heat with relentless defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and draining clutch three-pointers to erase the deficit. Braylon Thoman stepped to the free-throw line with two seconds left and sank two shots to complete the miraculous 64-63 victory.

Caleb Ferguson and Austin Perry each dropped 18 points, while Coomes added 12, proving once again that North is dangerous in any situation. With momentum at their backs, the Bull Dogs will look to carry this energy into the final weeks of the season.