Bull Dogs Pounce on Panthers, Continue Dominance in Conference Play

The Columbus North Bull Dogs showed their bite Friday night, defeating Bloomington South 32-14 and continuing their reign in Conference Indiana. The Bull Dogs’ defense flexed its muscle, keeping Bloomington South scoreless in the final quarter while the offense rumbled down the field for 20 unanswered points.

With running back Gino Prescott bulldozing his way into the end zone twice and quarterback Asher Ratliff hitting his targets with precision, North showed no signs of slowing down. The Bull Dogs now boast a 6-1 overall record and remain undefeated in conference play, setting up a key matchup against Bloomington North next week that could determine the top dog in Conference Indiana.