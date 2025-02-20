Bull Dogs & Olympian Wrestlers Ready to Rumble at State
It’s been 16 years since Columbus North sent three wrestlers to the IHSAA State Finals, but this weekend, the Bull Dogs are back in a big way. Justice Thornton, Asher Ratliff, and Cohen Long will be representing North at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while Columbus East’s Colin McMahon looks to make a name for himself on the biggest stage.
Thornton, a returning state placer ranked sixth at 138 pounds, will take on Henry Faurote from Bellmont in his first-round bout. A win would set up a quarterfinal clash with undefeated top seed Evan Stanley from Lowell.
Meanwhile, Long makes his first state appearance at 144 pounds, drawing a tough matchup against Yorktown’s Wyatt Hoppes. Ratliff, ranked 11th in the state at 157, will need to take down No. 1-ranked Matthew Staples from New Prairie to keep his championship dreams alive.
For Columbus East, sophomore Colin McMahon enters the 190-pound bracket ranked 10th and will take on Cathedral’s Kyle Harden, the No. 5 seed. A first-round win guarantees a spot on the podium and a shot at a deep tournament run.
The first-round matches begin Friday at 3 p.m. for the lighter weights and 6 p.m. for the heavier divisions. The pressure is on, but these local grapplers are ready to battle for a spot in the state history books.