Bull Dogs “Net” Regional Tennis Championship

The Columbus North Bull Dogs served up a tennis clinic on Wednesday, claiming the boys’ regional title with a clean 5-0 sweep over Seymour. The Bull Dogs were on the attack from the first serve and didn’t drop a single set, dominating in all matches to prove why they’re one of the state’s top teams.

At No. 1 singles, Hank Lin was in beast mode, breezing through his match 6-0, 6-0 with precise shots and aggressive net play. Parth Shah followed suit at No. 2 singles, also posting a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, as his powerful groundstrokes kept his opponent on the defensive.

In doubles action, Vince Sasse and Yoki Murabayashi were firing on all cylinders at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-3, 6-1. Meanwhile, Sashu Sabapathy and Michael Crossman made quick work of their opponents at No. 2 doubles, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

With the regional title in the bag, the Bull Dogs (19-1) now look forward to their next match, as they head to Center Grove on Saturday to face Indianapolis Cathedral at Noon in the Semi-State. With state title aspirations, North will aim to continue their run of dominance, hoping to “ace” the next step toward glory.