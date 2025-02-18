Bull Dogs Keep Barking: Columbus North Wins Ninth Straight

The Columbus North Bull Dogs continued their winning ways, sinking their teeth into their ninth consecutive victory with a dominant 64-49 win over Covenant Christian. The Warriors threatened just before halftime, trimming an 11-point deficit down to three, but North responded with a ferocious bite—going on a 14-0 run that left no doubt.

Max Coomes and Nate Enneking each dropped 15 points to lead the charge, while Austin Perry came up just shy of a double-double, tallying 12 points and nine boards. With their record now at 16-3, the Bull Dogs prepare for a big weekend at home, hosting Bloomington North on Friday before celebrating Senior Night against Franklin on Saturday.