Bull Dogs Eye State Glory After Dominating Regional Title Win

The Columbus North tennis team continues its winning streak, claiming a decisive 5-0 regional championship victory over Seymour. The Bull Dogs were unstoppable on the court, with singles aces Hank Lin and Parth Shah breezing through their matches, each delivering clean “love” sets to secure the win. Doubles duos Vince Sasse & Yoki Murabayashi and Sashu Sabapathy & Michael Crossman were equally dominant, making quick work of their opponents, showcasing teamwork and precision.

Next up for Columbus North is a high-stakes semistate showdown against Indianapolis Cathedral. The Bull Dogs are set to take the court on Saturday at noon at Center Grove, hoping to keep their championship dreams alive and “serve up” another win on the road to the state finals. Good luck to the Bull Dogs as they gear up for a big weekend!