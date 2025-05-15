Bull Dogs Dig Deep to Bury GCA, Advance to Sectional Semifinal

Columbus North’s boys volleyball squad delivered a gritty, clutch-filled performance Wednesday night, outlasting Greenwood Christian Academy in a four-set thriller at the Franklin Sectional: 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23.

The Bull Dogs weren’t perfect, but they made the right plays when it counted—rising to the occasion in three nail-biter sets to punch their ticket to Saturday’s semifinal against Shelbyville.

Yuta Kondo was electric, hammering down 16 kills and 4 aces, while Leo Iorio added 14 kills and 18 digs. Setter Kota Kondo dished out 30 assists to lead an offense that found its rhythm late in each set. The depth showed too—Noah Dornfeld stuffed five blocks, and Juan Salcedo Calderon tallied five kills and four rejections at the net.

North now prepares for a rematch with the Golden Bears, a team they’ve already caged twice this season. But as any coach will tell you, the third bite of the apple can be the toughest. Expect another showdown when the Dogs and Bears battle for a spot in the title round.