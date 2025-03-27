Bull Dogs Break Through: First Boys Volleyball Win is in the Books

History has officially been served. The Columbus North Bull Dogs earned their first-ever IHSAA-sanctioned boys volleyball victory, taking down Pike in four gritty sets.

Leo Iorio led the attack with 16 kills and four aces, while Yuta Kondo chipped in with seven digs and four kills. Kota Kondo orchestrated the show with 22 assists, and the Bull Dogs powered through for a 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 win.

It’s a major milestone for the program as they settle into official competition, and if this first win is any indication, the future is looking bright for the blue and white.