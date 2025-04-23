Bull Dogs Break Slump with Statement Win Over Flashes

After a grueling stretch against some of the state’s best, Columbus North baseball got back on track with a 5-1 win over Franklin Central at home. Franko Ortega and Dillon Long combined for a dominant two-hitter, while Jesse Clark went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the offense. Jack Whaley tripled twice, and Brock Kintner added a two-hit day with two RBIs. Now 4-6, the Bull Dogs showed grit and chemistry, closing the game with a highlight double play to seal the win.