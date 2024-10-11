Bull Dogs Bow Out Against Trojans in Sectional Showdown

Columbus North’s girls soccer team put up a valiant fight but couldn’t overcome a fast start from Center Grove, falling 3-0 in the sectional semifinal. The Bull Dogs were dealt an early blow when Center Grove netted a goal just two minutes into the game. Despite their efforts to claw back into the match, North couldn’t find the back of the net.

With this loss, North wraps up a strong 13-3-1 season that saw them ranked No. 19 in the state. Though their journey ends here, the Bull Dogs have plenty to be proud of and will look to “strike back” next season with another deep run. Hats off to this year’s seniors for leading the way!