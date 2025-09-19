Bull Dogs block out the noise, tame Panthers in four

VOLLEYBALL — Columbus North 3, Jennings County 1 (25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14)

After a split through two, the Columbus North Bull Dogs turned up the bite at the net and fetched a road win in North Vernon. Karen Dutro hammered 16 kills and stacked three total blocks to anchor the attack, while Tania Maldonado matched the muscle with 16 kills of her own.

Lexi Denny steered the offense with 41 assists, and libero Morgan Osborn patrolled the back row with 17 digs and four aces. Sydney Ousley chipped in 10 kills as North closed the third in extra points, then ran away in the fourth. Chalk it up as a tidy, team-wide fetch for a 12-6 record.