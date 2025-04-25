Bull Dogs Blaze Past Olympians in Crosstown Clash

Despite an unexpected lightning delay that paused action for nearly 90 minutes, the Columbus North track teams charged ahead without missing a beat, securing dominant victories over crosstown rival Columbus East. The Bull Dog girls delivered a thunderous performance, sprinting to an overwhelming 114-18 victory. Leading the charge was standout sophomore Emerson Chambers, who dazzled spectators by capturing victories in the 100 hurdles, 100-meter dash, and 200-meter sprint. Chambers’ triple crown performance underscored her impressive versatility and blazing speed, igniting cheers from the home crowd.

North continued their dominance in the field events, where Sierra Newell soared over the competition, clinching victories in both pole vault and long jump. Gabby Revell displayed strength and precision, sweeping shot put and discus events, ensuring the Bull Dogs’ comprehensive victory.

In the boys’ competition, Columbus North faced tougher resistance but still emerged victorious, outlasting East 79-53. Owen Russell was the hurdle hero of the evening, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter events with smooth technique and relentless pace. Meanwhile, Jace Works showcased endurance and grit, winning both the 400 and 800 meters in a grueling double duty.

The Olympians were not without their own standout performances. Keaton Lawson leaped into the spotlight, claiming victories in the high jump and long jump. Jared Brooks powered through the throwing events, capturing top honors in shot put and discus. Kadyn Johnson-Bey electrified the track with victories in the 100, 200, and anchored East’s winning 4×100 relay, delivering a much-needed boost for the Olympians.