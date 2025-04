Columbus North baseball took on top-tier competition at the Bullpen Showcase, facing off with 3A No. 2 Andrean and 4A No. 2 Lake Central. The Bull Dogs fell 9-2 to Andrean, who pulled away with late-inning scoring. Game two saw Lake Central deliver a 10-0 win.

Despite the losses, Ike Genth shined with a 2-for-2 performance in game two. The Bull Dogs, now 3-6, hope the challenging schedule pays dividends as the season progresses.