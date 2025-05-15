Bull Dogs Baseball Bumped by Panthers in Conference Clash

Columbus North’s baseball squad hit a speed bump Wednesday night, dropping a 4-1 decision at Bloomington South that dented their title hopes in Conference Indiana play.

The Panthers struck first with two runs in the third, and although the Bull Dogs scratched one back in the fourth, South tacked on two insurance runs late. Jayce Emmitt pitched a solid six-hitter, and five different North batters collected hits, but the offense couldn’t string together a big inning.

Now 7-12 overall and 1-2 in league play, the Bull Dogs look to bounce back in their next outing and close the regular season on a high note.