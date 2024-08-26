Brown County Weekend Wrap-Up

Brown County Football Secures Redemption with Victory Over Owen Valley

The Brown County Eagles earned sweet revenge in their season opener, defeating Owen Valley 30-21. After a tough loss to the Patriots last season, the Eagles came out strong, with key plays including a touchdown from Kody Shugars and a critical goal-line stand. The win matches Brown County’s total from last season and sets a positive tone for the year.

Brown County Cross Country Competes at Brown County Harrier Invitational

Brown County’s cross-country teams competed in their home invitational over the weekend. The boys team finished 11th, while the girls team also placed 11th. Despite the challenging competition, both teams are showing promise as they progress through the season.

Brown County Boys Tennis Falls to Northview

Brown County boys tennis faced a tough opponent in Northview, resulting in a 5-0 loss. Despite the defeat, the Eagles remain focused on improving and are determined to bounce back in their upcoming matches.