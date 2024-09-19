Brown County Girls Golf Reigns Supreme in Tri-Match Victory

Brown County’s girls golf team brought their A-game to Timbergate Golf Course, securing a tri-match win over Edinburgh and Greenwood. The Eagles, led by medalist Lilly VanNess, who shot a scorching 37, were the only school to score as a team, finishing with a 194.

VanNess wasn’t alone, though – Chloe Poling and Ava Sanders each shot 52s, while Katie Johnson added a 60. Edinburgh’s top performer was Macie Blandford, who posted a 45. Brown County is flying high as they continue to make their mark on the season.