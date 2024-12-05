Brooklyn Nets End Losing Streak at Pacers’ Expense

The Indiana Pacers continued their struggles, dropping a 99-90 decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The loss marked Indiana’s fourth straight and seventh in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson led all scorers with 26 points, while Nic Claxton added 16. Indiana kept the game close, tying it at 80 in the fourth quarter after a Pascal Siakam scoring burst. However, the Nets responded with a decisive 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.

The Pacers had a tough night offensively, shooting just 33% in the first half and turning the ball over 12 times. Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell led Indiana with 13 and 14 points, respectively. Indiana looks to snap its losing streak on Friday when they visit the Chicago Bulls.