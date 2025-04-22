Broadcast Alert: Silver Creek at Columbus East Tonight!
Don’t miss tonight’s baseball showdown as the Dragons of Silver Creek visit Olympian Field. Join Jeremy Giggy and Tim Vrana on the call with first pitch set for 6 p.m. and pregame at 5:40 on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.
Also in action tonight:
-
Columbus North baseball hosts Franklin
-
Hauser baseball hosts Greensburg
-
Columbus North softball welcomes Bloomington North
-
East girls tennis hosts Whiteland
-
North girls tennis hosts Southport
-
Columbus East at Bloomington North for track
-
East boys volleyball travels to Shelbyville
-
North boys volleyball heads to Floyd Central