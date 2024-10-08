Breaking Ground: Columbus East Launches Girls Wrestling Program

In a historic moment for Columbus East, the school has officially launched its girls wrestling program for the 2024-2025 season, according to a press release on the Columbus East website written by Dennis Pierce. With the IHSAA recently sanctioning girls wrestling, Columbus East has appointed Ty Olds as the program’s first-ever head coach.

Olds, a veteran coach with over two decades of experience, is ready to grapple with success by building a strong team culture centered on leadership, accountability, and perseverance. The team already boasts more than 20 wrestlers, and excitement is building for what promises to be an incredible debut season. Columbus East aims to compete for the inaugural IHSAA Girls Wrestling State Title, making this a groundbreaking moment in school history.