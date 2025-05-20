Braves Outlast Bull Dogs in Conference Championship Tennis Clash

Conference Indiana’s top spot was on the line Monday as Columbus North and Terre Haute South met in a ranked showdown at Bloomington South. The 27th-ranked Braves brought the fire, taking down No. 16 Columbus North 4-1 to claim the title.

Lucy Bergman picked up the lone point for the Bull Dogs, cruising to a win at No. 2 singles. Aya Saad battled hard at No. 1 but came up just short in a third-set tiebreak. North’s doubles teams and third singles struggled to gain momentum as Terre Haute South executed sharp, consistent play. Despite the loss, North remains a threat heading into sectionals.