Braves Outlast Bull Dogs in Conference Championship Tennis Clash

Kevin Kelley
Conference Indiana’s top spot was on the line Monday as Columbus North and Terre Haute South met in a ranked showdown at Bloomington South. The 27th-ranked Braves brought the fire, taking down No. 16 Columbus North 4-1 to claim the title.
Lucy Bergman picked up the lone point for the Bull Dogs, cruising to a win at No. 2 singles. Aya Saad battled hard at No. 1 but came up just short in a third-set tiebreak. North’s doubles teams and third singles struggled to gain momentum as Terre Haute South executed sharp, consistent play. Despite the loss, North remains a threat heading into sectionals.