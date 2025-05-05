Boys Volleyball – Olympians Dig Deep, Sectionals Set

Columbus East delivered a thrilling five-set comeback win over crosstown rival Columbus North on Friday night. After dropping the first two sets, East surged back to win 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 15-9. Ian Scholl led the way with eight kills and 19 digs, while Alex Duncan dished out 29 assists and five blocks.

Columbus North rebounded to finish runner-up in the inaugural Conference Indiana Tournament, defeating Terre Haute North in the semifinals before falling to Southport in the title match.

Sectional pairings are out for the IHSAA boys volleyball tournament:

Sectional 14 at Franklin: Columbus North opens against Greenwood Christian on Wednesday May 14th; while Columbus East battles Whiteland in the opposite semifinal Thursday May 15th..

Sectionals run May 13 through May 16.