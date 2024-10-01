Boys Tennis Sectional Pairings Announced: Local Teams Ready to Compete

The 58th Annual IHSAA Boys Tennis State Tournament sectional pairings have been revealed, setting the stage for an exciting week of competition. Local tennis powerhouses Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser will begin their quest for a sectional title when play starts on Tuesday, October 1st.

In Sectional 20, hosted at Columbus North, Hauser and Columbus East will face off in the opening match. The winner will advance to meet Edinburgh in the second round. Columbus North, which has claimed 12 consecutive sectional championships and boasts a top 10 all-time record with 46 titles, will take on Greensburg in their first-round matchup. The winners of both semifinals will clash in the sectional championship on Saturday, October 5th.

Columbus North, the defending sectional champion, is eyeing another deep tournament run, having a history of strong performances at the state level. Columbus East and Hauser, eager to make their mark, will look to upset the tournament favorites and continue their seasons in the highly competitive bracket.

Regional play for the winners of Sectional 20 will take place in Columbus, as well, on October 8 and 9, with the state finals scheduled for October 18-19 at North Central High School in Indianapolis. The journey through regionals and semi-states will be tough, but all three local teams are ready to represent their schools with pride.

Fans can follow the action by visiting 1010wcsi.com and IHSAA.org for updates on scores and bracket results.

Stay tuned to 1010 WCSI for more coverage of local high school sports as Columbus North, Columbus East, and Hauser aim for sectional success in the 2024 IHSAA Boys Tennis State Tournament.