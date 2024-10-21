Boys Tennis: Bull Dogs Fall in State Quarterfinals, Lin Advances

Columbus North’s boys’ tennis team faced a tough loss in the state quarterfinals, falling 3-2 to South Bend St. Joseph in a tightly contested match. The deciding point came down to a dramatic third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, where senior Parth Shah narrowly lost 7-6 (7-3). Despite the team’s loss, senior Hank Lin continued his stellar individual play, winning his No. 1 singles match 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Lin, who is undefeated this season, will advance to the individual state tournament next week.

In addition to their on-court success, several Bull Dogs players earned recognition for their academic achievements. Seniors Hank Lin, Parth Shah, Michael Crossman, and Yoki Murabayashi were named to the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Academic All-District Team, honoring their excellence both on the court and in the classroom.