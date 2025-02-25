Local Sports 

Boys Basketball Sectional Draw Sets Stage for Columbus North-Columbus East Rematch

Kevin Kelley
The IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional 14 draw has set up one of the most exciting matchups of the opening round of postseason play, as Columbus North (18-3) and Columbus East (12-9) will clash on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Columbus East.
This cross-town rivalry battle is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games in the state, with both teams looking to make a deep run in the Class 4A tournament. North enters the sectional as one of the hottest teams in the state, riding an 11-game winning streak, while East is eager to avenge its 59-42 loss to the Bull Dogs in December.
The winner of the East-North matchup will advance to the sectional semifinals on Friday, March 7, against Franklin (7-13).
Meanwhile, in Class A, Hauser (19-3), the No. 3-ranked team in the state, will take on Shawe Memorial (7-14) on March 4 at 6 p.m. in the Milan Sectional. The Jets have been one of the most dominant teams in their class, having already beaten every other team in their sectional field. A victory would send Hauser into the semifinals on March 7 at 6 p.m. against either Trinity Lutheran (7-15) or Jac-Cen-Del (6-15).
All sectional championships will be decided on March 8, with winners moving on to the regional round on March 15.