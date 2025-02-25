Boys Basketball Sectional Draw Sets Stage for Columbus North-Columbus East Rematch

The IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional 14 draw has set up one of the most exciting matchups of the opening round of postseason play, as Columbus North (18-3) and Columbus East (12-9) will clash on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Columbus East.

This cross-town rivalry battle is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games in the state, with both teams looking to make a deep run in the Class 4A tournament. North enters the sectional as one of the hottest teams in the state, riding an 11-game winning streak, while East is eager to avenge its 59-42 loss to the Bull Dogs in December.

The winner of the East-North matchup will advance to the sectional semifinals on Friday, March 7, against Franklin (7-13).

Meanwhile, in Class A, Hauser (19-3), the No. 3-ranked team in the state, will take on Shawe Memorial (7-14) on March 4 at 6 p.m. in the Milan Sectional. The Jets have been one of the most dominant teams in their class, having already beaten every other team in their sectional field. A victory would send Hauser into the semifinals on March 7 at 6 p.m. against either Trinity Lutheran (7-15) or Jac-Cen-Del (6-15).

All sectional championships will be decided on March 8, with winners moving on to the regional round on March 15.